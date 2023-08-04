Foggy start to Friday, storm chances this weekend

Some weekend storms could be strong.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A dense fog advisory is once again in effect this morning, but this time it’s for areas along and north of I-80.  Once the fog clears up we should have a window of sunshine sending temps into the 80s before clouds and a few storms develop south of I-80 this evening.  Saturday is trending drier at this time with highs in the mid 80s.  Sunday will bring rounds of showers and storms with a few strong or severe east of the QC.  Breezy and cooler conditions arrive on Monday.

TODAY: Fog this morning followed by evening storms south of the QC. High: 88º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 68º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 86º.

