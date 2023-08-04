Galesburg woman sentenced to 16 years for meth dealing

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug charges.

Amy Gerstenberger, 41, was sentenced for the charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver on two separate occasions.

Gerstenberger received four years in the first case and 12 years for the second, which was committed while out on bail for the first. Court records show the sentence will be served consecutively.

State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin presented evidence during the sentence hearing from a police interview of the defendant conducted at the time of the second arrest. According to Deputy Sheriff Greg Jennings, Gerstenberger claimed to have moved nearly 60 kilos of methamphetamine in the year preceding her second arrest. The market value of the drugs was shown to be up to $3,000,000.

Accounting for the State’s evidence, her lack of previous convictions and her potential for rehabilitation, Judge Andrew Doyle imposed the 16-year sentence, court records show. Gerstenberger will serve 50% of the sentence imposed.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.