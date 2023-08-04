Genesis to hold ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive

Genesis is gearing up to hold its fifth 'Pack the Bus' school supply drive to raise donations for children heading back to school.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis is gearing up to hold its fifth ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive to raise donations for children heading back to school.

Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10 volunteers will be collecting donations at school buses parked at several Genesis locations, according to a Genesis spokesperson. Collections each day will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and event organizers say that supplies are needed for all grade levels.

Participating locations and dates include the following:

  • GMC-East Campus, Monday, Aug. 7- at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building
  • GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, Aug. 8- at the north side, Central Park Avenue parking lot near the atrium
  • GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, Aug. 9- in the corner of the main parking lot
  • North Scott Hy-Vee, Eldridge, Thursday, Aug. 10- in the parking lot

If you don’t feel like shopping for school supplies you can also make a monetary donation that will go toward the purchase of school supplies, event organizers said. Text PACKTHEBUS to 41444 or donate online, here.

According to a Genesis spokesperson, in the four-year-history of the drive, Genesis employees and the public have donated 37,508 items with an estimated value of $67,326. The supplies then gets distributed to schools around the QCA to help families that may not have the resources to send their children to school with necessary supplies.

Needed school supplies includes the following:

  • Highlighters
  • Facial tissues
  • Dry erase markers
  • #2 Pencils and pencil boxes
  • Crayons
  • Bleach wipes
  • Glue sticks
  • Washable markers
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Spiral notebooks- wide lined
  • Liquid glue-Elmer’s
  • Scissors
  • Colored pencils
  • Art brushes
  • Binders, three-ring
  • Two pocket folders- plastic or paper
  • Individual pencil sharpeners
  • Ink pens
  • Scotch tape
  • Tabbed dividers for three-ring binders
  • Zip lock bags
  • Note cards
  • Mechanical pencils
  • AAA batteries
  • Headphones-not earbuds
  • Backpacks

