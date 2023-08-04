Genesis to hold ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis is gearing up to hold its fifth ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive to raise donations for children heading back to school.

Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10 volunteers will be collecting donations at school buses parked at several Genesis locations, according to a Genesis spokesperson. Collections each day will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and event organizers say that supplies are needed for all grade levels.

Participating locations and dates include the following:

GMC-East Campus, Monday, Aug. 7- at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building

GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, Aug. 8- at the north side, Central Park Avenue parking lot near the atrium

GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, Aug. 9- in the corner of the main parking lot

North Scott Hy-Vee, Eldridge, Thursday, Aug. 10- in the parking lot

If you don’t feel like shopping for school supplies you can also make a monetary donation that will go toward the purchase of school supplies, event organizers said. Text PACKTHEBUS to 41444 or donate online, here.

According to a Genesis spokesperson, in the four-year-history of the drive, Genesis employees and the public have donated 37,508 items with an estimated value of $67,326. The supplies then gets distributed to schools around the QCA to help families that may not have the resources to send their children to school with necessary supplies.

Needed school supplies includes the following:

Highlighters

Facial tissues

Dry erase markers

#2 Pencils and pencil boxes

Crayons

Bleach wipes

Glue sticks

Washable markers

Hand sanitizer

Spiral notebooks- wide lined

Liquid glue-Elmer’s

Scissors

Colored pencils

Art brushes

Binders, three-ring

Two pocket folders- plastic or paper

Individual pencil sharpeners

Ink pens

Scotch tape

Tabbed dividers for three-ring binders

Zip lock bags

Note cards

Mechanical pencils

AAA batteries

Headphones-not earbuds

Backpacks

