Matson seeks reelection as Croken launches bid for Davenport Mayor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The race for mayor of Davenport is gearing up with less than 100 days until the November election.

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Mike Matson announced he’s seeking reelection, while State Representative Ken Croken also declared his candidacy.

Matson was a 6 term alderman before his first term as mayor. He’s now looking for his third term.

Croken was elected in 2021 as the representative in the 97th Iowa State House District. He also served one term on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Both candidates are technically Democrats, but Davenport’s city elections are non-partisan, meaning parties are not marked on the ballot.

If more than two candidates file to run for mayor, a primary will be held on Oct. 10.

With the deadly collapse of “The Davenport” still fresh on the community’s mind, both set out their plans on how to move on.

The incumbent said it’s his goal to bring transparency to tragedy.

“Somebody needs to be held accountable,” Matson said. “The investigation goes where the investigation goes, and that will be determined by the people doing it.”

Meanwhile, Croken believes he can bring a new direction to the office, especially in the wake of the disaster.

“The failure of leadership that precipitated that building collapse, that catastrophe, I think is systemic,” Croken said.

He wants to examine the processes of building inspections, in an effort to determine what went wrong. He also took aim at city employees.

“Well, if death and mayhem aren’t firing events, I don’t know what it would take to get fired,”

It’s those same processes that Matson wants to reform.

“Continue to make inspections tighter,” Matson said. “Force landlords to do a better job, force them to get engineers and sign off on that the buildings are safe.”

When it comes to infrastructure, Croken is critical of city hall. He said the collapse and this season’s flooding could’ve been prevented.”

“[We need to] Make a priority list and address these things before it’s a crisis,” Croken said.

However, the Mayor has cheered on his administration’s record spending on the issue. He promised to continue making it a priority.

“We want to continue to find areas, put infrastructure in place. So folks can see Davenport as a place to build,” Matson said.

As of Aug. 3, Matson and Croken are the only two candidates running.

In June, 19-year-old Jasmine Schneider, a caretaker and community organizer, announced her intention to run for office. According to her campaign manager, she has since dropped out.

Candidates can submit the required paperwork to run for mayor in Davenport starting Aug. 14 through Aug 31.

The general election is Nov. 7.

