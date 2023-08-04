Moline launches Home Repair Accessibility Program

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has launched a new program to assist residents with the cost for a variety of home repairs.

According to a media release, the city has received a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to establish its Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP).

The program launched on Tuesday Aug. 1. and will provide home rehabilitation, accessibility repairs, and roof repairs to Moline residents eligible with an annual median income at or below 80%, the media release stated. The program aims to foster a safer and more inclusive community by addressing critical housing needs.

The City of Moline’s Community and Economic Development Team says that they’re dedicated to building a thriving city through economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and housing improvement initiatives. They provide a range of services including, economic support for businesses, comprehensive planning and zoning solutions, and assistance programs to ensure safety and vibrant neighborhoods.

For assistance program inquiries, contact housing@moline.il.us.

Residents interested in HRAP can find eligibility criteria and application details at www.bit.ly/hrap or contact Community Development Program Coordinator Ashley Allen at aallen@moline.il.us or 309-524-2037.

