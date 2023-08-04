No charges will be filed against Cardi B after throwing mic at concertgoer

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Battery charges against rapper Cardi B have been dropped, according to Las Vegas police.

Last Saturday, a concertgoer reported being hit by an object from the stage and filed a complaint.

Video of the incident on social media shows it started with someone in the crowd splashing the performer with a drink and Cardi B responded by throwing her microphone at the person.

Security guards rushed the stage to subdue the confrontation.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police announced the case was closed for insufficient evidence and no charges will be filed.

