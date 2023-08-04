Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, four people with familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve any moves.

Two of the people familiar with the negotiations said the schools’ applications are expected to be unanimously approved.

When that’s done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

The latest departure from the Pac-12 pushed the storied West Coast college sports conference to the brink of extinction.

Arizona has been in serious talks to leave for the Big 12 and join Colorado, which announced last week its exit from the Pac-12 after this year. It is unclear if in-state rival Arizona State will join the Wildcats. The Arizona Board of Regents held a special meeting Thursday night to try to get the schools on the same page.

The Big 12 also has been targeting Utah.

Pac-12 leaders met early Friday to determine if the nine remaining schools, which at the time included Oregon and Washington, would accept a potential media rights deal with Apple, according to a person familiar with that meeting.

With Oregon and Washington positioned to jump, the Pac-12 is in danger of soon being down to four members: Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday
Records show that Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died after the structural...
Tenants died from asphyxiation in structural collapse

Latest News

FILE - A FedEx plane flies over Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Investigators cite pilot fatigue among reasons that a FedEx plane landed on the wrong runway
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize
Friday deputies said they had arrested a man in connection to the break-ins.
Arrest made in connection to Louisa Co. break-ins
Friday deputies said they had arrested a man in connection to the break-ins.
Arrest made in connection to break-ins in Louisa Co.