Police: Blue Grass man charged with possessing child pornography

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A Blue Grass man was arrested after police say he had a photo of a nude girl on multiple devices.

Nicholas Keitaro Munger, 29, is charged with possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police took a report on May 4 of a man attempting to hypnotize a boy on a school bus the previous day.

The affidavit said a search warrant was executed at Munger’s home on May 5. Fifteen electronic devices were seized, and with a follow-up search warrant, a single image of a girl in a state of full nudity was found on three separate devices.

Munger posted a $2,000 cash bond and was released from jail, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 at the Scott County Courthouse.

