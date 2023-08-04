Rock Island Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday shooting

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, identified the man killed in a Wednesday Rock Island shooting as 21-year-old Julius J. Mathew.

According to Gustafson, an autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing with Rock Island police and the coroner’s office. Rock Island Police Chief, Richard Landi said this is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say at approximately 1:49 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Street after receiving a report of an unconscious male with a gunshot wound who was inside the home.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old Rock Island man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday
Records show that Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died after the structural...
Tenants died from asphyxiation in structural collapse

Latest News

Nuemonei Trevonne Lasater, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and...
Davenport man pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal 2020 shooting
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
Scott Co. animal shelter at ‘crisis capacity’; Adoption fees being waived
Davenport animal shelter at ‘crisis capacity’; Adoption fees being waived
Fog sticks around this morning.