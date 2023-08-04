Rock Island Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, identified the man killed in a Wednesday Rock Island shooting as 21-year-old Julius J. Mathew.

According to Gustafson, an autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing with Rock Island police and the coroner’s office. Rock Island Police Chief, Richard Landi said this is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say at approximately 1:49 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Street after receiving a report of an unconscious male with a gunshot wound who was inside the home.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old Rock Island man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

