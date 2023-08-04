UnityPoint Health-Trinity CEO announces departure

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health- Trinity has announced that the CEO has decided to depart from the organization in late August to purse new opportunities, both personally and professionally. With that, the search for a new leader is underway.

Robert J. Erickson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health- Trinity who joined UnityPoint Health in 2019, only months before leading the regional affiliate through the COVID-19 pandemic has announced that he will part ways with the organization in late August, although an exact date has not been released.

“My heart is telling me it’s the right time to pause professionally, spend more time with my family and find new purpose for the next chapter in my life,” Erickson said. “I’m truly grateful and honored to have served the Quad Cities and Muscatine region for the past four years. Working together to navigate through the pandemic has been the proudest and most humbling experience in my life and has changed me, for the better, forever.”

Erickson also achieved tremendous progress in clinical quality and safety and was instrumental in leading key growth initiatives such as the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, Muscatine’s Mulberry Clinic project, and robotic surgery advancements, a spokesperson from UnityPoint Health said.

“I’m excited about the future of UnityPoint Health and the incredible work happening to improve the health of our communities. Our new proposed relationship with Presbyterian Healthcare Services will only strengthen our ability to deliver on our promise while continuing to live our values,” Erickson said.

Additionally, Erickson says that his greatest achievement was helping members of the community live healthier, stronger lives.

“We wish Bob the very best going forward and appreciate his ongoing support as we conduct a search to fill the open leadership role,” said Marie Ziegler, Board Chair at UnityPoint Health Trinity. “Bob’s positive impact on the region will be felt for years to come.”

