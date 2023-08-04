US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial...
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new Illinois law that allows the state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers if they use deception to interfere with patients seeking the procedure.

U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston in Rockford said Thursday that the new law “is painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment.”

The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week bans anti-abortion pregnancy centers, often known as “crisis pregnancy centers,” from using “misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation” to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.

Violators would face fines of up to $50,000. Pritzker says he’s confident the law ultimately will be upheld.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday
Records show that Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died after the structural...
Tenants died from asphyxiation in structural collapse

Latest News

Volunteers are needed for the CASA Program.
CASA Program: Volunteers Needed
Figge In Focus, birthday celebration with free admission on Aug. 6.
Figge In Focus: Happy Birthday
Nicholas Keitaro Munger, 29, is charged with possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex...
Police: Blue Grass man charged with possessing child pornography
Amy Gerstenberger, 41, was sentenced for the charges of possession of methamphetamine with the...
Galesburg woman sentenced to 16 years for meth dealing