DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 52nd Bix Jazz Festival concludes with a full day of hour-long performances at the Rhythm City Casino Hotel in Davenport.

The three-day festival featured full day shows and activities at various locations throughout Davenport. The event kicked off on Thursday at the Putnam Museum. Event goers enjoyed listening to live jazz music and took a boat ride on the Celebration Belle Riverboat as it made its’ way down the Mississippi River.

To conclude the event, numerous acts took the stage at the Rhythm City Casino Hotel. Those in attendance were invited to dance along and be transformed to the 20s and 30s era.

“It’s heartening to have so many people support this music,” said former President of the Board of Directors: Bix Jazz Festival, Steve Trainor. “It’s important. I mean, we laugh now, but we’re listening to Rock and Roll from the 60s, and here it is 60 years later. So, it’s not out of the realm for us to try to keep the 20s and 30s traditional jazz alive.”

Throughout the three-day festival, over 100 volunteers were needed and many have volunteered numerous times before.

“We started attending the Jazz Festival probably about 15 years ago and came to really enjoy the history and the story of Bix Beiderbecke in the Quad Cities,” said Catfish Jazz Society Board member, Bev Brandmeyer. “Therefore, we’ve been volunteering for the last 10-15 years at the festivals and really enjoy the music and the musicians, meeting the musicians and the people. It’s just a really fun time.”

There was sheet music and records for sale, as well as a silent auction. Donations were welcomed as proceeds went to keeping the tradition of Jazz music alive in the Quad Cities.

According to bixsociety.org, the Bix Society was founded in 1971 in Davenport. The idea was to help keep alive the memory and musical accomplishments of Leon Bismark “Bix” Beiderbecke. Bix began performing in 1921, and played with several bands in Chicago and Davenport. He became a jazz pioneer, and a musical historian.

