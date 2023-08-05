Active weather ahead for the weekend

Severe storms possible on Sunday
Look for showers and storms eventually coming to an end this morning, then several dry hours this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It won’t be a total washout, but storm chances will persist off and on through the weekend. Look for storms across the region today with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. We get a break overnight with lows in the 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Thunderstorm activity will be on the increase for Sunday, with a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center. These storms should occur during the afternoon and evening hours, producing strong winds and hail. A FIRST ALERT DAY is being considered for that time period. Temperatures should range from the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. Periods of heavy rain will be likely over the course of the next several days, before things dry out Tuesday.

TODAY: A chance for morning showers and storms, then gradual clearing. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds and muggy overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Warm and humid with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible.  High: 85°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

