Facial recognition for guns: Silvis school using AI to spot weapons.

Aim is to stop a school shooting before it happens
By Matt Christensen
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Some students in the Quad-Cities are returning to school this week – and safety is on the minds of parents.

George O. Barr Elementary School in Silvis has about 450 students. It’s one of the smaller schools in the Quad-Cities.

But this year it’s using a new security technology called ZeroEyes – an artificial intelligence system developed by Navy SEALS.

It syncs with the school’s camera system and can spot guns almost anywhere on campus – and it’s more accurate than the human eye.

Once a gun is detected, the system blasts alerts.

The system was tested last week with several different types of guns. It detected firearms time and again, from pistols to assault weapons.

When a gun is detected alerts go out to district administrators and the school resource officer. The alerts provide information that could be key to stopping the violence.

Superintendent Terri VandeWiele got those alerts within three to five seconds.

“I will get a notification on my phone, I will get a notification on my computer, as well as all the other administrators in the district, our school resource officer, and they will instantly call 911. It’s a proactive step that the district can take.

“The other nice thing about this technology is that you can identify immediately where the person is located,” she said. “So the goal is that if you were to have an intruder that had a weapon outside of the school, that that person is never going to get into the building. Because we know that the person is there.”

VandeWiele saw a ZeroEyes presentation at a conference earlier this year and brought the idea to the school board. They gave her approval in June to move ahead.

She said the district has a security officer that works in the schools monitoring the cameras, but with a number of cameras, it’s easy to miss something.

“A few times the weapon is so tiny, you know, if you didn’t know that it was a weapon, if the artificial intelligence didn’t detect it, I don’t think you would identify that it was actually even a gun, in particular a pistol. They’re really small.”

The district said there aren’t privacy issues because the system only activates when it spots a gun. The district sent a message to parents today about the new technology.

ZeroEyes says its technology is being adopted at schools, businesses and gathering spaces.

Large and small, like George O. Barr.

“It’s this is the day and age we live in, where it really doesn’t matter where you’re at, there always seems to be a threat that maybe is lurking around the corner,” VandeWiele said. “Is something going to happen in Silvis? I don’t think it probably will. But this can happen anywhere. Gun violence can happen anywhere.”

