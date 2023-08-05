FIRST ALERT DAY for SUNDAY: Strong to severe storms possible

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for SUNDAY AFTERNOON and EVENING for the potential of some isolated severe storms, especially south of the I-80 corridor.

As the day progresses, a cold front and associated low pressure system will move through Iowa and Missouri. New models this evening are beginning to agree on the timing and placement of this system. Right now, it looks like storms will fire off around 2 PM Sunday and quickly move off to the northeast. Although the more organized severe weather threat should remain to the south of the TV6 viewing area, the area of low pressure will move right through the heart of our region. Storms that are close to this low will have the potential to produce a quick spin-up tornado. Additionally, large hail and damaging winds can’t be ruled out either.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas along and south of I-80 in a “level 2″ risk for severe storms, while all other areas remain in a “level 1″ risk.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through Wednesday. Make sure you have several outlets and ways to receive alerts during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.