New hotel coming to ‘The Plex Area’ in Bettendorf

The Frontier Hospitality Group recently announced plans to build a new SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Bettendorf, near ‘The Plex Area’.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Frontier Hospitality Group recently announced plans to build a new SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Bettendorf, near ‘The Plex Area’.

According to a media release the hotel will be located immediately adjacent to the new Iron Tee Golf attraction located in the new development at the northeast quadrant of Middle and Forest Grove Roads. Construction will take place in early 2024 with plans to be open in early 2025.

The group says this project represents a more than $17 million investment and will generate more than 25 permanent jobs and approximately 100 construction jobs.

“We are pleased to be a part of this dynamic new development,” says Dan Huber, CEO and Co-Owner of Frontier Hospitality Group. “Our partnership with Plex Travel, which manages the lodging for inbound teams competing at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, and our business partnering relationships with the owners of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, JP Sports, Iron Tee Golf, and the surrounding commercial developments, make this particular hotel development a winning proposition,” says Huber.

According to the media release this is FHG’s third hotel with Marriott and first project with the SpringHill Suites brand.

