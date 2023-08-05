One person injured after shooting near Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

By Creighton Fox
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department says that an investigation is underway after a shooting near the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This happened late Friday night, just before midnight. Officials say it happened near the intersection of Jebens Avenue and Locust Street. Police say one person was injured with non-life threatening injuries. No word yet on whether or not someone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. As this story develops, we will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

