Rain ends, then gradual clearing this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We saw quite a bit of heavy rain overnight, especially in some of our southern counties. Amounts generally ranged from 2″ to as much as 5″+ in some locations. Showers and storms have now come to an end, and that will be followed by gradual clearing and several dry hours this afternoon and evening. Highs should range from the lower to middle 80′s. We get a break overnight with some lingering clouds and lows in the 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Thunderstorm activity will be on the increase for Sunday, with a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center. These storms should occur during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly producing strong winds and hail. An isolated tornado would not be out of the question. A FIRST ALERT DAY is being considered for that time period. Temperatures should range from the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. Periods of heavy rain will be likely over the course of the next few days, before things dry out Tuesday.

TODAY: Showers and storms come to an end, then gradual clearing. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and muggy overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. High: 85°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

