8-year-old boy injured in crash after running into road

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An 8-year-old boy has been injured after police say he was hit by a car after running into the road.

The Moline Police Department responded to the traffic crash call in the 2300 block of 27th Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 4th. A black Honda Ridgeline was traveling southbound on 27th Street when the boy ran into the roadway and was struck. The boy was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment by the Moline Fire Department.

Police interviewed the driver and witnesses and determined that the child ran into the roadway in front of the Honda. The child’s parent was with the boy at the time. That parent reported they were walking to a local business nearby.

Initial investigation estimated that the vehicle was traveling around 15 miles per hour. The driver was a 53-year-old man from East Moline, and police say he has been cooperative with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

The child is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

