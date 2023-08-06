Man injured in motorcycle crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been injured after a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on West Council Hill Road, approximately 1.5 miles west of North Jewell Lane, Scales Mound. 51-year-old Chad D. Renton of Rockford was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound when he lost control as he attempted to negotiate a sharp right turn in the roadway. Renton’s motorcycle then crashed on its side and skidded off the road.

The Galena Ambulance Service took Renton from the crash scene. He was then relayed to Med Flight Helicopter Service for transportation to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford.

There were no other passengers on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

