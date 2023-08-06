Shooting near fairgrounds raises questions over safety

Mississippi Valley Fair Crowd & Food, Davenport, Iowa
Mississippi Valley Fair Crowd & Food, Davenport, Iowa(none)
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say one person was injured in a shooting that occurred near the Mississippi Valley fairgrounds shortly before 11:30pm Friday night.

The Scott Co. Sheriff’s department is tasked with securing the fairgrounds during fair week. Sheriff Tim Lane says his department was first to respond to the incident Friday night and that he is impressed with how well local law enforcement handled the situation. Lane also said the shooting did not affect fair activities.

Fairgoers on Saturday did not appear concerned about what happened the previous night. Some of them mentioned avoiding the fair after dark, while others trusted the presence of law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Lane, the department has increased the number of deputies on the fairgrounds in recent years, whether they are in uniform or in plain clothes. He also said the fair has put their focus on the main entrance this year to combat potential problems during the evening hours. This includes limiting admittance into the fair after 9 p.m. to Fun Card-holders only.

“We may move that timeframe forward to more like 8 o’clock or 7 o’clock,” Lane said, “So that we can stay ahead of the curve of the individuals that are coming into the fairgrounds who pay cash to come here one time to act up.”

The Sheriff says these methods have proven to be successful but they are always learning new ways to keep the fairgrounds secure.

“We are going to make adjustments if we have to,” Lane said, “And we are going to continue to make this place safe.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday

Latest News

Isolated Severe Storms Possible Sunday Afternoon and Evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY for SUNDAY: Strong to severe storms possible
The 52nd Bix Jazz Festival concludes with a full day of hour-long performances at the Rhythm...
52nd Bix Jazz Festival
The 52nd Bix Jazz Festival concludes with a full day of hour-long performances at the Rhythm...
52nd Bix Jazz Festival
1 injured after shooting near Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police say