Shooting near fairgrounds raises questions over safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say one person was injured in a shooting that occurred near the Mississippi Valley fairgrounds shortly before 11:30pm Friday night.

The Scott Co. Sheriff’s department is tasked with securing the fairgrounds during fair week. Sheriff Tim Lane says his department was first to respond to the incident Friday night and that he is impressed with how well local law enforcement handled the situation. Lane also said the shooting did not affect fair activities.

Fairgoers on Saturday did not appear concerned about what happened the previous night. Some of them mentioned avoiding the fair after dark, while others trusted the presence of law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Lane, the department has increased the number of deputies on the fairgrounds in recent years, whether they are in uniform or in plain clothes. He also said the fair has put their focus on the main entrance this year to combat potential problems during the evening hours. This includes limiting admittance into the fair after 9 p.m. to Fun Card-holders only.

“We may move that timeframe forward to more like 8 o’clock or 7 o’clock,” Lane said, “So that we can stay ahead of the curve of the individuals that are coming into the fairgrounds who pay cash to come here one time to act up.”

The Sheriff says these methods have proven to be successful but they are always learning new ways to keep the fairgrounds secure.

“We are going to make adjustments if we have to,” Lane said, “And we are going to continue to make this place safe.”

