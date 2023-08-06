Strong storms to finish off the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening***

Sunday morning starts off fairly calm, but look for clouds quickly moving into the region ahead of our next weather maker. This low pressure system and trailing front could produce some strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening, with the Storm Prediction Center putting us at a Level 1 to 2 risk. The areas most favored for severe storms will be locations along and south of Highway 34, with the primary threats being damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A cooler weather pattern sets up to start the work week, with a few showers, breezy conditions and highs in the 70′s.

A Level 1 to Level 2 risk for strong to severe storms (KWQC)

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe by afternoon. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered evening thunderstorms, then mainly showers overnight. Some heavy rain possible. Low: 64°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and not as warm with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. High: 78°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

