USASA National Cup Finals
By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - For the very first time, the Quad Cities is hosting the United States Adult Soccer Association’s National Cup Finals.

The tournament has been around for 100 years, and it brings together regional winners from across the country.

The tournament is being held at TBK Sports Complex, and the bid to host the event came from Visit Quad Cities and the Iowa Soccer Association.

“We received three different bids and when our committee evaluated them, this seemed to be the best facility - location-wise, amenities-wise,” said Fritz Marth, a United States Adult Soccer Association official. “It was really everything we were looking for. It is certainly one of the best participated in tournaments that we’ve had in a long time, so over 100 teams is a terrific number.”

The tournament finishes on Aug. 6.

