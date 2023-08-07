DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite the surrounding controversy, the summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron levees.

The 2023 Great River Tug Fest is set to deliver outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River from Aug. 10-12.

For more information about the planned fun on each side of the Mississippi, see the links below.

LeClaire Tugfest info: https://tugfest.com/

Port Byron Tugfest info: https://www.tugfest.org/

