Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Barcode”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jo Nicolson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces viewers to “Barcode” who is a well-behaved, active, charming, and very intelligent dog that complies with commands. The poor dog has been at HSSC since October 2022.

The interview also features a discussion about how the shelter is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats this week because of a crisis situation that finds the facility with 80 dogs and more than 200 cats that are homeless.

Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 West Central Park, Davenport. Visit the website at https://hssc.us/ or call 563-388-6655.

