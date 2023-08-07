Benefits of healthy foods for kids

Benefits of healthy foods for kids
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle.

Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the many benefits of making healthier choices when feeding children snacks versus the common sugar-laden options during the summer (such as popsicles, ice cream, and candy).

As families prepare for back-to-school, it’s smart to consider some of the benefits of better nutrition options including better overall behavior and self-control, improved memory and learning ability, and a stronger immune system to fight off illness that lead to school absences.

The store’s philosophy about food and its relationship to health is represented by the retailer’s product lines on store shelves at 804 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo.

For more information, visit the website at https://noshgeneseo.com/ or call 1-309-945-8624. Follow the retailer on Facebook here.

