Bound for The Kingdom Music Festival returns to Clinton this weekend

Bound for The Kingdom Music Festival returns to Clinton
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the second year for the two-day Christian music festival returning to Clinton’s Riverview Park on Aug. 12-13.

John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event which will be happening from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell.

It promises to be two wonderful evenings of music performed by 16 acts that praises Jesus Christ. Headliners are Colton Dixon on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Cochren and Co. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

For more information or to secure tickets for the event, visit https://www.itickets.com/events/472264?fbclid=IwAR37rFHSLZoAZhnCuB7psljhsTkHGcBP9U1RuJnasaFD2jgUOiy8x3dIguw

