Fletcher-Lucas intersection in Muscatine closed Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The intersection of Fletcher Avenue and Lucas Street will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

According to public works officials, Haggerty Earthworks, Inc. will be completing underground sanitary and storm sewer work as part of Phase 5B of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

Residents living on Longhurst Lane, Bridgeman Street, Lowe Street, Kimble Street, Nyenhuis Street, Warfield Street, and Fletcher Avenue will detour using Fletcher Avenue to Hershey Avenue.

Officials said the intersection is tentatively scheduled to reopen by the end of August; however, the length of the intersection closure is dependent on the weather and the completion of construction work.

Haggerty and Heuer Construction, Inc. are completing driveways and sidewalks in the section of Lucas from Logan Street to the 2000 block of Lucas, and are also prepping Lucas from the 2000 block to the Climer Street intersection for paving.

The final section of Lucas, from Climer Street intersection through the Fletcher intersection, will be prepped and paved after the underground is completed. A section of Knott Street will also be repaved as part of Phase 5B.

Lucas is currently closed to through traffic from Logan to Newell. Once Lucas is completed and reopened to traffic, Haggerty will move to Climer Street to complete Phase 5A work from Logan to Lucas, officials said.

