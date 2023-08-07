Gradual clearing Monday afternoon and evening

Slightly cooler pattern to start the work week
A sun/cloud mix continues this afternoon before the clouds exit later this evening. Look for highs in the 70's to near 80°.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We saw some generous amounts of rain during the overnight hours, ranging from 1″ to as much as 2″+ in some locations.

Showers have now come to an end, and that will be followed by gradual clearing by mid to late afternoon. Our cloudy and rainy start will keep temperatures confined to the 70′s to near 80 degrees today.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight, followed by warm sunshine for your Tuesday. Readings should rebound a bit, back into the 70′s to mid 80′s. Shower and storm chances return Wednesday and Friday, with sunny and pleasant conditions for the weekend.

TODAY: Early afternoon clouds, then gradual clearing. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 62°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant: High: 84°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

