John Deere Classic 2024 dates announced

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Dates for the 2024 John Deere Classic have been announced.

According to a post from X (Twitter) officials with the JDC say that next years dates will be July 1-7 at TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll.

“Make plans for red, white and golf next year as we kick off tournament play on the Fourth of July,” the post stated.

