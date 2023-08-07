John Deere Classic 2024 dates announced

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Dates for the 2024 John Deere Classic have been announced.

According to a post from X (Twitter) officials with the JDC say that next years dates will be July 1-7 at TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll.

“Make plans for red, white and golf next year as we kick off tournament play on the Fourth of July,” the post stated.

