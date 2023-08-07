‘Pippen’ to wrap up run by Quad City Music Guild this week
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An updated production of Pippin will wrap up its run on Sunday at Quad City Music Guild, 1584 34th Avenue, Moline, IL.
“Pippin” will be performed at Prospect Park on Aug. 4-13, with 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids (12 and under) and are available by calling 309-762-6610 or visiting the QCMG website HERE.
