Quad Cities Regional Business Journal acquires rights to Athena Awards in the QC

According to a media release from QCBJ, Women Lead Change has hosted these awards in the Quad cities since 2017 and the Athena Awards were first introduced in the region in 2006.(NBC15)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Regional Business Journal (QCBJ) has acquired the rights to the Athena Awards in the Quad Cities from Women Lead Change.

According to a media release from QCBJ, Women Lead Change has hosted these awards in the Quad cities since 2017 and the Athena Awards were first introduced in the region in 2006.

“We are pleased to transition these awards over to the Quad Cities Regional Business Journal. They have a proven track record with awards-based events and we look forward to seeing what’s in store for this event going forward,” said Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change. “WLC programming continues in the Quad Cities region with a growing membership for Quad Cities Women Connect and annual leadership conference on Nov. 14, 2023.”

The QCBJ’s sister publication, the Corridor Business Journal, has been hosting a similar awards event in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Corridor region for the past 19 years, the media release stated. Its event – Women of Influence Awards – is widely known throughout the region in recognizing some of the Corridor’s most impactful women leaders.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the Quad Cities’ most influential women,” said Beth Clark, Associate Publisher of the QCBJ. “We anticipate that this reimagined awards event will take place in May of 2024, with more details still to come.”

American Bank & Trust is the Platinum Sponsor for the May 2024 event and is eager to lend its support to ensure the success of the QCBJ’s first women’s leadership awards event in the Quad Cities, the media release concluded.

More details on this upcoming awards event are coming soon, officials said. Continue to monitor quadcitiesbusiness.com for more information on this event.

