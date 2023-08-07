Quincy Gems beat Clinton LumberKings 6-5 in playoff game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quincy Gems beat the Clinton LumberKings 6-5 Sunday ending a great season for the LumberKings.

It’s live and learn. Very proud of the guys because we were behind but we just kept batting and it was a great baseball game. We came out on the wrong end, it was tough” said Clinton manager Jack Dahm.

The LumberKings finished the season 33-27.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.