Scott County Park Pool and West Lake Park Beach and Boathouse closing schedule announced

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The final days of summer are approaching and the Scott County Conservation Board has announced the end of season closing schedule for the Scott County Park Pool and West Lake Park Beach and Boathouse.

According to a spokesperson from Scott County Conservation, the schedule is as follows.

Scott County Park Pool and West Lake Park Beach:

Open noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 13

Closed for the season beginning Aug. 14

West Lake Park Boathouse, boat rentals and concessions only:

Open noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 13

Open noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 19 and Aug. 20

Open noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 26 and Aug. 27

Open noon to 7 p.m., Sept. 2, 3, 4

Closed for the season beginning Sept. 5

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.