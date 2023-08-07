Showers wrap up this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers will wrap up shortly after sunrise and breezy partly sunny conditions will arrive for the rest of the day.  Since winds will be from the north highs will only reach the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.  Sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s before our next system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.  Showers and storms will be possible for the morning commute on Wednesday before a cold front clears them out by the afternoon.  Another system looks to arrive on Friday but severe chances look low this week with cooler temps overall.

TODAY: AM Showers. High: 80º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 62º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 84º.

