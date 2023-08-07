‘Spook the Loop’ feat. Butch Patrick happening in Geneseo Saturday

‘Spook the Loop’ feat. Butch Patrick happening in Geneseo Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster in the popular Munsters TV Show, is coming to Geneseo on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Zack Sullivan and Shelah Wigant-McGee discuss the one-day-only event that finds “Shoot the Loop” is rebranding itself into “Spook The Loop”.

It will feature a meet and greet opportunity with Butch at Four Seasons Outlet Building from 1:30-3 p.m., a Shoot the Loop event from 4-8 p.m. at the City Park, a downtown car cruise at 5 p.m., and Lynn Allen set to perform at the Central Bank Pavilion from 8-11 p.m.

There will be a Miniature Haunted Mansion contest and an art class opportunity related to the event.

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/557328283150841.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
1 injured after shooting near Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police say

Latest News

John Dail, Bound for the Kingdom festival, Clinton, IA
Bound for The Kingdom Music Festival returns to Clinton this weekend
John Dail, Bound for the Kingdom festival, Clinton, IA
Bound for The Kingdom Music Festival returns to Clinton
Tug Fest tug-of-war participants
2023 Great River Tug Fest
Tug Fest tug-of-war participants
2023 Great River Tug Fest