‘Spook the Loop’ feat. Butch Patrick happening in Geneseo Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster in the popular Munsters TV Show, is coming to Geneseo on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Zack Sullivan and Shelah Wigant-McGee discuss the one-day-only event that finds “Shoot the Loop” is rebranding itself into “Spook The Loop”.

It will feature a meet and greet opportunity with Butch at Four Seasons Outlet Building from 1:30-3 p.m., a Shoot the Loop event from 4-8 p.m. at the City Park, a downtown car cruise at 5 p.m., and Lynn Allen set to perform at the Central Bank Pavilion from 8-11 p.m.

There will be a Miniature Haunted Mansion contest and an art class opportunity related to the event.

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/557328283150841.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.