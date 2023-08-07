VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Records show that Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died after the structural...
Tenants died from asphyxiation in structural collapse

Latest News

File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Moline/Coal Valley School District is looking for school crossing guards.
Moline, Coal Valley School District in need of crossing guards