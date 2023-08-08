2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was reported on Main Street near St. Paul Lutheran Monday evening that ended with two people being arrested.

The following stemmed from the incident.

According to a statement from Davenport police, Monday night at approximately 8:04 p.m., officers responded to Family Dollar, 1932 Brady Street, in reference to a disturbance involving a weapon.

James J. Maldonado, 29, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Xavier Walker was arrested on an out of state warrant. Additionally, according to arrest affidavits, Maldonado is facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon connected to a shooting on July 31.

Police stated that at the time of the incident at Family Dollar, Maldonado had been making repeated threats to shoot the victim and had been over the past several months. During the incident, police said Maldonado followed the victim into the store, armed with a handgun inside his pants pocket.

The victim said they were able to see the handgun inside of Maldonado’s pocket.

Police say Maldonado attempted to get the victim to exit the store to continue the altercation outside.

The victim stated that Maldonado’s actions during the incident, coupled with the past incidents, placed the victim in fear of getting shot.

As a result of the situation and shortly after, police arrested Maldonado and Xavier.

TV6 was on-scene around 8:40 p.m. where multiple officers could be seen searching a vehicle parked outside of Main Street Coffee nearby the Family Dollar with K-9 units present too, at the time of the arrests.

Davenport Police Presence

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.