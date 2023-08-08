A bit warmer Tuesday with some isolated raindrops possible

Chance for storms Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We will be off to a clear and cool start to the day with many areas in the upper 50s and low 60s.  Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 80s, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out by early evening.  Better chances for rain return, especially south of I-80 by midday Wednesday.  This will likely limit highs to the 70s and 80s.  We will dry things out on Thursday before another chance for rain returns on Friday.  It’s still a little too early to tell if we will have a severe chance or not.

TODAY: Isolated afternoon showers. High: 84º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 63º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 80º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
1 injured after shooting near Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit warmer Tuesday with some isolated raindrops possible
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers wrap up Monday morning
More clouds than sun today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Moderate to heavy rain continues overnight