A bit warmer Tuesday with some isolated raindrops possible

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We will be off to a clear and cool start to the day with many areas in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 80s, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out by early evening. Better chances for rain return, especially south of I-80 by midday Wednesday. This will likely limit highs to the 70s and 80s. We will dry things out on Thursday before another chance for rain returns on Friday. It’s still a little too early to tell if we will have a severe chance or not.

TODAY: Isolated afternoon showers. High: 84º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 80º.

