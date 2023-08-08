Colona man wanted for East Moline stabbing, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Coloan man is wanted in connection to a stabbing in East Moline, police say.

East Moline police responded about 12:39 a.m. Aug. 5 to the 400 block of 15th Avenue for a report of a stabbing victim, according to a media release.

Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old man with a knife wound to his back, police said. First aid was started before EMS arrived and took the man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said after an investigation, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, they determined the suspect to be 34-year-old Kenneth J. Steele.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Steele for the charge of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. The bond has been set at $30,000. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752- 1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

East Moline police were assisted by the Silvis and Moline police departments.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.