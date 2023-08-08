Colona man wanted for East Moline stabbing, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for Steele for the charge of aggravated battery, a class 3...
An arrest warrant has been issued for Steele for the charge of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. The bond has been set at $30,000. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.(East Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Coloan man is wanted in connection to a stabbing in East Moline, police say.

East Moline police responded about 12:39 a.m. Aug. 5 to the 400 block of 15th Avenue for a report of a stabbing victim, according to a media release.

Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old man with a knife wound to his back, police said. First aid was started before EMS arrived and took the man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said after an investigation, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, they determined the suspect to be 34-year-old Kenneth J. Steele.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Steele for the charge of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. The bond has been set at $30,000. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752- 1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

East Moline police were assisted by the Silvis and Moline police departments.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
1 injured after shooting near Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police say

Latest News

Severe weather threat stays south of the QCA.
First Alert Forecast: Few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon; More Wednesday, especially south
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate
The trial is slated to last 20 days.
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate