Davenport Fire Department receives FEMA Grant to replace fire boat

The Davenport Fire Department has received a FEMA Grant to help replace the department’s large...
The Davenport Fire Department has received a FEMA Grant to help replace the department’s large fire boat.(KWQC, City of Davenport)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department has received a FEMA Grant to help replace the department’s large fire boat.

DFD received a $600,000 FEMA Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the city’s $200,000 contribution to replace the department’s large fireboat stationed at the boathouse with a more capable and safer one, according to a media release from DFD.

The new fireboat will feature an enclosed cabin to protect patients from the elements until they can be taken to an ambulance onshore, officials said. Additionally, it will be equipped with navigational and communication equipment to allow for collaboration with the Coast Guard during large-scale incidents.

DFD collaborates with the Quad Cities Area Maritime Security Committee and nearby agencies to ensure the safety and security of the Port of Davenport and surrounding ports, the media release stated. The need for an updated fireboat is due to the high volume of commerce that passes through the river, including barges, trains and commercial passenger vehicles.

As this project evolves, more details will be released, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

According to a Genesis spokesperson, in the four-year-history of the drive, Genesis employees...
Genesis to hold ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive
Several Moline small-business owners said they are getting less than they expected from the...
Moline loan program has business owners frustrated
The Iowa Transportation Commission approved funding for a public transit infrastructure grant...
Iowa Transportation Commission approves public transit grant
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case