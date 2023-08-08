Davenport Fire Department receives FEMA Grant to replace fire boat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department has received a FEMA Grant to help replace the department’s large fire boat.

DFD received a $600,000 FEMA Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the city’s $200,000 contribution to replace the department’s large fireboat stationed at the boathouse with a more capable and safer one, according to a media release from DFD.

The new fireboat will feature an enclosed cabin to protect patients from the elements until they can be taken to an ambulance onshore, officials said. Additionally, it will be equipped with navigational and communication equipment to allow for collaboration with the Coast Guard during large-scale incidents.

DFD collaborates with the Quad Cities Area Maritime Security Committee and nearby agencies to ensure the safety and security of the Port of Davenport and surrounding ports, the media release stated. The need for an updated fireboat is due to the high volume of commerce that passes through the river, including barges, trains and commercial passenger vehicles.

As this project evolves, more details will be released, officials said.

