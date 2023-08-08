Davenport School District considers plans for some district-owned properties

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District (DCSD) is considering plans for some district-owned properties including the disposition of three elementary schools, two of which have already been approved by the school board to be demolished.

District officials say that disposition plans are to help reduce the district’s footprint so that the district can more efficiently utilize and manage the properties they own.

Monroe Elementary and Washington Elementary closed at the end of last school year, and as of now, district officials say that demolition plans are likely set to begin before this fall.

District officials also added that before being demolished the unoccupied buildings are being used for police and fire training, some involving emergency response situations, like responding to school threats.

Additionally, at Monday night’s DCSD Committee of the Whole meeting recommendations were brought up regarding plans for Buchanan Elementary.

According to district officials, Buchanan Elementary School is closed and is in district holding. The district identified that they want to consider selling the school. Officials noted that the building is on a nice piece of land and that it’s a fully functioning building with a lot of opportunity for the right organization to take over.

Regarding a plan for Buchanan, school board officials asked if the school planned to utilize the building for programs or if it would sit empty this school year. The response was that as of right now, the district does not have any programs in the building.

School board Director Kent Paustian followed this up by asking “Of all the buildings being considered for disposition, would you say that Buchanan is the easiest and first off to sell? So that we wouldn’t have to do a lot of work on Buchanan?”

To which district officials replied, “That’s correct.”

Davenport School Board President Dan Gosa also clarified that the money from selling a school property goes back to “Pebble” not to the “General Fund”.

District officials also stated in Monday night’s meeting that as of Monday, the bids for demolition on Monroe and Washington buildings just came back.

Additionally, district officials stated that they have a meeting scheduled with one or two groups within the next week to go through Monroe and Washington to discuss different items they may want to take or need from the buildings to sell or relocate elsewhere within the district.

However, for safety reasons, precautions must be taken and the group that will be coming in will help to determine what can be reclaimed and sold, district officials said.

A list of district owned properties can be seen below. In red, the three masterplan decisions for elementary buildings that are closed include Monroe, Washington and Buchanan.

Davenport Community Schools District-Owned Property. (Davenport Community School District)

