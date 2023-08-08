DEVELOPING: Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was reported on Main Street near St. Paul Lutheran Monday evening.
Around 8:40 p.m., TV6 was on-scene where multiple officers could be seen searching a vehicle parked outside of Main Street Coffee. K-9 units were also present.
TV6 has reached out to police for more information regarding this incident.
This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.