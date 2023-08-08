Gov. Pritzker signs bill to explore creation of new state flag

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill, SB1818, which creates the Illinois Flag Commission for the purpose of exploring the creation of a new state flag and developing new state flag designs.

According to a media release from the governor’s office, the Illinois Flag Commission will select potential flags by Sept. 2024. The commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly regarding whether the current state flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag.

Officials say the commission will select no more than 10 potential flags and submit a report to the General Assembly by Dec. 2024.

“Our state flag demonstrates who we are as one Illinois, uplifting our history and our values. This bill will ensure the Illinois flag continues to be a symbol of progress and the ideals we uphold with the utmost honor,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “With the creation of the next flag of our state, we are ushering in a new era that will represent every Illinoisan and commemorate how far we have come so we may go even further together.”

