Henderson County fatal UTV crash, Tuesday

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal UTV crash late Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, Tuesday morning at approximately 11:11 a.m., the dispatch center received a report of an ATV crash in rural Gladstone with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2023 Polaris UTV had rolled from the roadway into the corn field. The driver of the UTV had been ejected from the vehicle. The passenger however, was wearing a seatbelt and was able to free themselves from the vehicle after the crash, according to officers.

The sheriff and deputies said they started performing lifesaving treatment to the driver until the Burlington Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The driver was taken to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, according to the media release. The passenger was taken to the hospital by the Biggsville Ambulance Service for injuries.

The name of the driver and passenger are not being released at this time, pending next of kin notification, the media release stated.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Burlington Fire Department, Gladstone Fire Department, Biggsville Ambulance Service, and Med Force Paramedics.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.