How to donate excess bounty from produce gardens

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares information about how to donate extra produce from local gardens while highlighting a valuable online resource called, Eat, Move, Save.

Get recipes, exercise information, and how to save money (including finding free food or free meal services) at https://eat-move-save.extension.illinois.edu/

See the University of Illinois Extension of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark Counties’ August 2023 newsletter here: https://extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/2023-08/august_2023_ext_connections_news_unit_7.pdf

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.