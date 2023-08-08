Iowa Transportation Commission approves public transit grant

Clear Lake, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Transportation Commission approved funding for a public transit infrastructure grant program.

On Aug. 8 the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1 million in funding to support four public transit projects during its meeting in Clear Lake.

The projects are funded under the state Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program for new or improved facilities to support public transit services.

A transit system can apply to have up to 80 percent of their project funded through this program. To qualify, a transit system must secure local funding for a minimum of 20 percent of the project costs.

The projects approved by the Commission are listed below:

Automated Bus Wash (Siouxland Regional Transit System - Sioux City), $240,000

Bus Wash Facility (City of Muscatine), $400,000

Boiler/Heat Pump Replacement (City of Sioux City), $120,000

Renovation of Facility (Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission – Mount Pleasant), $240,000

“The Public Transit Infrastructure Grant program is an impactful source of funding for public transit systems. This program enables transit systems to construct and maintain facilities that are critical to the operation of their system and maintenance of the vehicles. This year, we received eight project applications requesting $2,700,000.” said Tammy Nicholson, Modal Transportation Bureau Director for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Public transit service is available in all 99 counties. It provided over 15 million rides last year, getting the public where they need to go.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/transit for more information on Iowa’s public transit systems.

