Local non-proft needs CASA volunteers in Rock Island Co.

CASA Volunteers Needed
By Brad Burton and Madison McAdoo
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Local non-profit EveryChild is looking for volunteers to advocate for children in Rock Island County Court.

The volunteers are people who are specially trained to advocate for the best interest and safety of kids who have been abused or neglected.

“So our CASA volunteers meet with the children every 30 days and they become that expert on the child and what’s really important to them. So then they can give that voice during the court hearings that are pertaining to their personal lives,” said Kaelly Pandey Program Coordinator at the CASA Program.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).

Community training for the advocate begins this fall.

Here’s what CASA does:

  • Works to make a child’s voice heard in court
  • Protects child’s safety and well-being in and out of the court room
  • Works to make sure children will be place in a safe and loving home
  • Maintains child’s rights to privacy
  • Listens to the child and helps support their needs

CASA Training:

  • Volunteers will receive all necessary training
  • Courtroom procedure, social service system, juvenile court
  • Understanding family dynamics and development of children

Apply to be a CASA Volunteer:

