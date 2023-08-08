Moline loan program has business owners frustrated

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Some small-business owners say less money is coming their way from Moline’s forgivable loan program than what they expected, and they don’t know why.

Applicants learned the dollar amounts from the city’s Facebook page last week that congratulated the 30 BOOST awardees. Most were granted $35,000 or $25,000 — not the $50,000 or more on the application.

Tim McGuire from Wild Cherry Spoon, said business owners plan to speak about the problem at tonight’s city council meeting.

Wild Cherry Spoon took to social media to express thanks for the money it was getting but disappointment that the plans they made would need significant changes.

On its Facebook page it said “We made commitments to staff, new hires, vendors and landlords confident in the backing of Moline. ... We’ve lost what we had placed in deposits for new shows and markets that we placed because we reasonably expected this to be here by now.”

The city released a statement Friday in which it acknowledged the concerns about the program but said that applicants were never guaranteed to receive the full amount of their funding request. Also, the city said the “unprecedented interest in the program is why no individual applicant received a maximum grant.”

Moline announced in December that it would use $1 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to help small businesses expand or improve with the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation (BOOST) program.

On tonight’s Committee of the Whole agenda is a resolution to approve the city’s agreement with business owners.

Listed as BOOST awardees are: Quad Cities Music Therapy, Patt Co Design Inc., Wright Cycles LLC, Quad Cities Community Accupuncture, VulcariousRPG Inc., Wild Cherry Spoon Co., Wendt Funeral Home LLC, Mo Dance Company LLC, Jasper Asian & African Mini Mart, Landeros & Sons Construction, Darmok Designs LLC, Academy Corp Quad Cities, New Style hair Academy LLC, QC Senior Expo LLC, Total Image, Gshelton Foods LLC, Sapo Sports Inc., A Cut Above Custom Woodwork, Selective Seconds Consignment, Corridor Grime Buster LLC, Ballet Quad Cities School of Dance, Stegall LLC/D.B.A. DaVarah Salon, Trevor Hardware Inc., Rouse Consulting Group Inc., KSDT Moline Inc., Vanessa Godoy Photography, The Brick House, Sunny’s Coffee, Depoorter Photography, Lock 14 Dam Good Salsa.

