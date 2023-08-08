Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

There is a police presence around a home in Colona Tuesday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a police presence around a property in Colona Tuesday morning in connection to the Trudy Appleby case.

According to the Moline Police Department, officers are executing a search warrant in the 600 block of 8th Street in Colona, Illinois. This investigation is being done by detectives assigned to the Trudy Appleby case. They are searching the property for any evidence related to her disappearance.

Trudy Appleby was last seen leaving her residence in Moline on August 21, 1996, when she disappeared, according to police. She reportedly was seen at about 9:30 a.m. with a man in his 20s in a gray box-style car similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier.

Trudy Appleby was 11-years-old at the time of her disappearance and would be 38-years-old today, police said.

Trudy Appleby was last seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes, socks and a t-shirt. She also had a beach towel with her.

Moline police are being assisted in the investigation by East Moline police, Colona police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office and City of Moline Public Works.

Police said the investigation will be ongoing until they reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes.

The Moline Police Department said they have been diligent in following every lead over the years and are leaving no stone unturned in trying to find answers to her disappearance.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
1 injured after shooting near Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police say

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate
The trial is slated to last 20 days.
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate
There is a police presence around a home in Colona Tuesday morning in connection to the Trudy...
Police presence at home in Colona
There is a police presence around a home in Colona Tuesday morning.
Police presence at home in Colona