Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a police presence around a property in Colona Tuesday morning in connection to the Trudy Appleby case.

According to the Moline Police Department, officers are executing a search warrant in the 600 block of 8th Street in Colona, Illinois. This investigation is being done by detectives assigned to the Trudy Appleby case. They are searching the property for any evidence related to her disappearance.

Trudy Appleby was last seen leaving her residence in Moline on August 21, 1996, when she disappeared, according to police. She reportedly was seen at about 9:30 a.m. with a man in his 20s in a gray box-style car similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier.

Trudy Appleby was 11-years-old at the time of her disappearance and would be 38-years-old today, police said.

Trudy Appleby was last seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes, socks and a t-shirt. She also had a beach towel with her.

Moline police are being assisted in the investigation by East Moline police, Colona police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office and City of Moline Public Works.

Police said the investigation will be ongoing until they reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes.

The Moline Police Department said they have been diligent in following every lead over the years and are leaving no stone unturned in trying to find answers to her disappearance.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

